Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny remain doubts for Napoli clash

Arsenal have injury doubts over midfielder Granit Xhaka and defender Laurent Koscielny ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Napoli.

Both players were absent for last weekend’s Premier League defeat at Everton and there are no guarantees they will be available to face their Italian opponents at the Emirates stadium on Thursday evening.

Koscielny has a bruised left foot, while Xhaka has a groin injury.

A statement on Arsenal’s website confirmed that both players are being assessed by their medical staff ahead of the Napoli game.

Long-term injury absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain sidelined.

But Gunners boss Unai Emery will be able to include midfielder Lucas Torreira in his squad. The Uruguay international was suspended for the Everton game.

Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech is likely to play in place of Bernd Leno, as has been coach Unai Emery’s preference in Europa League games this season.