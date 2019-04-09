Harry Kane injured against Man City

Tottenham Hotspur have lost star striker Harry Kane to injury during this evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Kane was substituted just before the hour-mark after injuring his ankle.

The England international slipped and twisted the joint as he tried to block a Fabian Delph clearance.

He was helped down the tunnel, unable to put any weight on his left ankle, and was replaced by Lucas Moura.

The injury looked like a recurrence of the ankle ligament damage that has dogged Kane on multiple occasions over the past few seasons.

He was most recently sidelined with an ankle injury between January 14 and February 23. On that occasion he missed eight games.

A similar layoff this time would end Kane’s season. In any case, he will be a major doubt for the return leg against City at the Etihad Stadium later this month.

With a recent run of poor results having left Spurs’ place in the top four under severe threat, an injury to Kane is the last thing manager Mauricio Pochettino needed.