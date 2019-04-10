Harry Kane reacts to the injury he sustained against Man City
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane said he was gutted to have picked up an injury during last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Manchester City.
The England international was forced off early in the second-half after turning his ankle while blocking a Fabian Delph clearance.
After the game, Kane left the stadium on crutches and manager Mauricio Pochettino speculated that the injury could spell the end of his striker’s season.
The 25-year-old vowed to return stronger.
Writing on Twitter this afternoon, he said: “Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win!”
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 10, 2019