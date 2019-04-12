Harry Kane suffers significant ligament damage

Striker Harry Kane has sustained significant damage to his ankle ligaments, Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed.

The England international limped off during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City. He left the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Spurs have now announced that Kane suffered significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle.

The north Londoners said their medical staff would continue further investigations into the injury over the coming week.

But the mention that the damage is significant would appear to confirm manager Mauricio Pochettino’s fears that Kane’s season is over.

Spurs have not yet said when they expect Kane to be fit again, but it is highly unlikely he would be able to recover from ligament injury in time to feature before the season finishes in a month’s time.

He will also be a major doubt for the UEFA Nations League finals with England this summer.