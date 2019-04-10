Juan Mata’s dad says Man Utd have offered a new contract, but won’t rule out Man City move

Manchester United have offered midfielder Juan Mata a new contract, according to his dad.

But the Spain international has other offers on the table and is still weighing up his option.

Juan Mata Snr says other Champions League clubs, possibly in Spain, are vying for his son’s signature.

He told Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “Manchester United have offered to renew us, we are very happy.

“But there are proposals from Champions League teams. Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided.”

Mata’s dad did not mention which other clubs had made offers. Teams outside English football are free to make contact and offer pre-contracts to Mata.

There was a namecheck for United’s local rivals Manchester City, albeit noting that would not be ideal.

He said: “City? It would not be the ideal option.”

Mata, aged 30, joined United from Chelsea in January 2014. The five-and-a-half-year contract he signed at that stage is due to expire this summer and he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

The length of the new deal is thought to be the main sticking point, with Mata keen to sign for at least two more years while the club want to offer a one-year extension.