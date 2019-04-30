Liverpool confirm 23-man squad for Barcelona trip – Firmino in

Roberto Firmino is in the travelling squad for Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona.

The Brazil international missed last Friday night’s Premier League win over Huddersfield Town due to a slight muscle tear.

But he trained at Melwood this morning as is on the flight to Barcelona.

Compatriot Fabinho, who also missed the Huddersfield game following a clash of heads against Cardiff City in the Reds’ previous fixture, also travels.

Midfielder Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain makes the trip after returning from his year-long ACL layoff against the Terriers.

Fellow long-term injury victim Rhian Brewster is also named by manager Jurgen Klopp in a 23-man squad.

Brewster’s inclusion is perhaps the biggest surprise, with no shock omissions. Klopp will now have to trim the squad down to 18 by the time he names his matchday squad tomorrow evening.

Liverpool travelling squad for Barcelona

Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Alisson, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.