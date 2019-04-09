Liverpool players look ahead to Porto game

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto.

The Reds host their Portuguese opponents at Anfield tonight as they seek a place in the last-four.

Vice-captain James Milner, who is likely to be deployed at left-back in the absence of the suspended Andrew Robertson, is among those looking forward to the game.

Here’s what Milner and other Liverpool players had to say about the match ahead.