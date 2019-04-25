Liverpool players react to making PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to being named in the PFA Premier League team of the year.

The Reds have four players in the XI, which is based on votes from all other Premier League players.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, left-back Andy Robertson, centre-back Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane were all included, alongside six Manchester City players and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Here’s what Alexander-Arnold, Roberston and Van Dijk had to say about being recognised by their fellow professionals.