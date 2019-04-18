Liverpool vice-captain James Milner reacts to being snubbed by the club

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is feeling a bit left out.

The vice-captain has been overlooked for the launch of the Reds’ 2019/20 home kit.

After seeing a video of his team-mates modelling the new strip, Milner wrote on Twitter: “When you see your mates are out, but no-one gave you a call 🙁 #YeahImThatGuy.”

Milner, aged 33, is reported by some sources to be out of contract at the end of the season. Others believe he is under contract at Anfield until June 2020.

He should know the truth of the matter, which will probably give him an indication as to how paranoid he ought to be feeling right now.