Liverpool vs Porto team news

Here is the early team news ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter final first leg between Liverpool and Porto.

Liverpool team to play Porto

Jurgen Klopp will be without first-choice left-back Andy Robertson, who is suspended due to the yellow card he picked up in the closing minutes of the last-16 victory over Bayern Munich.

James Milner is expected to replace him, but Alberto Moreno is another option for Klopp.

Star centre-back Virgil van Dijk is expected to shake off the back injury he sustained against Southampton last time out, while Dutch compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum is expected to feature despite a minor back injury of his own.

Adam Lallana is likely to be absent due to a muscle issue, while Klopp has confirmed that defender Joe Gomez will not be pressed into action unless he is desperately needed. Gomez has been sidelined since December due to a leg fracture.

Porto team to play Liverpool

Porto today named a 23-man travelling squad for their trip to Anfield.

Experienced performers Pepe and Hector Herrera are both suspended and unavailable.

Left-back Alex Telles has made the trip, but remains an injury doubt.

Coach Sergio Conceicao indicated that Danilo will start in midfield, but would not be drawn on who will replace the suspended Herrera alongside him.