Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the month for March

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won the Premier League manager of the month award for March.

The Reds were unbeaten in four Premier League matches last month, and finished March at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp guided his side to a draw in the Merseyside derby at Everton at the start of the month, then wins over Burnley, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

After a goalless draw at Goodison Park, Liverpool beat the Clarets’ 4-2 at Anfield.

They won 1-2 at Craven Cottage in the final game before the international break. But it was the win over Spurs at Anfield by the same margin that was the pick of the month’s results.

It is the third time Klopp has won a Premier League manager of the month award since taking charge at Anfield in 2015, and his second award of the season.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Everton’s Marco Silva had also been on the shortlist for the March award.