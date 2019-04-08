Man City team news ahead of Spurs clash

Manchester City have been handed a series of injury boosts ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

Striker Sergio Aguero was part of the squad that trained at Spurs’ new stadium this afternoon. He has missed two matches since picking up a knock in the win over Fulham at the end of March, but is available to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Right-back Kyle Walker, who limped out of last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion with a hamstring injury, also trained.

On the condition of Walker and left-back Benjamin Mendy, coach Pep Guardiola said: “I think Kyle feels a bit better and Benjamin recovered quite well I think. Possible contenders for tomorrow if the doctor doesn’t tell me the opposite.”

Midfielder Fabian Delph, who has been sidelined with a knock in recent weeks, was training this afternoon.

But left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was absent and will miss the Spurs game due to a hamstring injury.

England Under-19 international Ian Poveda was a surprise inclusion in the travelling squad. He played for the under-23s yesterday, but has made the trip down to London.

The 5ft 5in forward, whose only senior appearance to date came against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup earlier this year, could be providing cover in case Aguero suffers a setback.

Man City travelling squad to face Spurs

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Muric, Grimshaw

Defenders: Stones, Walker, Mendy, Delph, Danilo, Otamendi, Laporte, Kompany,



Midfielders: David Silva, Fernandinho, Foden , Sterling, Bernardo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sane,

Forwards: Aguero, Jesus, Poveda