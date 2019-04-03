Man Utd defender reacts to defeat at Wolves

Manchester United youngster Diogo Dalot has taken to social media to give his thoughts on last night’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese right-back started at Molineux on Tuesday evening as United took the lead through Scott McTominay but ultimately slipped to a loss on the road.

Dalot felt he and his team-mates were unlucky to get nothing from their their trip to the Black Country.

Writing on social media after the final whistle, he said: “An unlucky result to take tonight, we are @ManUtd we always bounce back. Thanks to the travelling support who made the journey down.”