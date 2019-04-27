Man Utd man insists he is enjoying training as exit looms

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia says he is enjoying training ahead of his expected departure in a couple of weeks.

The Ecuador international has not featured for United since January 2 and is due to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

But Valencia seems to be relished the closing stages of his United career.

He shared a photo from inside the dressing room at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground today.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Life is to be happy. I have enjoyed today’s training to the fullest.”