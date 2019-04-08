Man Utd man lifts the lid on Barcelona preparation

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has given some insight into how he and his team-mates are preparing for this week’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The Red Devils host the Catalan giants at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in their quarter-final first leg.

Mata says United are working with intensity on the training ground at Carrington as they get ready for the big game.

But the Spain international says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad are also trying to stay calm in the build-up to the Barca match. But he indicated that the excitement of United fans is already being felt and that he is expecting an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium this week.

He also pointed out that a performance similar to the one that United put in against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last match is not likely to go well against Barcelona.

Writing in his weekly blog column, Mata said: “The quarter-final stage of the Champions League against Barcelona is, without any doubt, a huge challenge that we have ahead of us, but we are heading into it with excitement and motivation, and it couldn’t be any other way. It is one of those ties which you dream of playing when you’re a kid. We must be competitive and prepared to battle, but we also have to enjoy it.

“As you can imagine, we are preparing for the game with cool heads, but at the same time we are training with plenty of intensity.

“We sense what the fans are feeling in the days leading up to the game, and we are sure that the atmosphere at Old Trafford on Wednesday will be incredible.

“We come into this week having lost in the Premier League against Wolves, so it goes without saying that we are aware that if we aren’t at our best, fully concentrated and prepared, it will be tough to get a positive result.”