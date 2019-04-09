Man Utd players look ahead to Barcelona clash

Manchester United’s players have been looking ahead to tomorrow’s game against Barcelona.

The Red Devils host the Catalan giants at Old Trafford in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

In the build-up to the game, some members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad have been posting on social media.

Striker Marcus Rashford indicated he is well aware of he magnitude of the game and called on United fans to generate an atmosphere befitting the occasion.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Massive game tomorrow, need to hear that energy.”

Massive game tomorrow, need to hear that energy ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ox7JaS2Nsp — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 9, 2019