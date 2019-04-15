Man Utd squad for Barcelona trip confirmed

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a 22-man travelling squad for the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona.

The Red Devils face the Catalan giants at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, and need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The large party reflects Solskjaer’s decisions to take a few players who are returning from injury with him. Equally, Luke Shaw makes the trip despite being suspended, so that immediately whittles the squad down to 21 available players.

Full-back Matteo Darmian, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and foward Alexis Sanchez, who have all recently been missing due to injury, are all included.

Missing from the squad are Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia.

Man Utd travelling squad to face Barcelona

David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford