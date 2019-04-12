Man Utd team news ahead of West Ham game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a team news update ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League game against West Ham United.

First-choice full-backs Ashley Young and Luke Shaw will both miss the game through suspension.

Right-back Young is out after his red card in the 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, while Shaw starts a two-match ban after collecting his 10th yellow card of the season.

Speaking to United’s website, Solskjaer confirmed he had problems in the full-back positions, with Antonio Valencia still not available and Matteo Darmian not fit enough to start.

It is likely that Portuguese starlet Diogo Dalot will replace Young at right-back, while Marcos Rojo could return to the team at left-back. If Rojo is not deemed to be fit enough to be thrown into the team, Phil Jones could be deployed as a full-back.

Solskjaer said: “We don’t have full-backs this week. Not too many as we’ve lost Luke and Ashley through suspension. Antonio is still not fit. Maybe Matteo will be available for the bench and Rojo has been training for a while.

“He’s available and we’ve got Jonah [Phil Jones], who could also play there.

“Rojo needed to get out on the big pitch [in the Under-23s, against West Brom last Friday] so he could have that game but we’ve had a couple of practice matches so let’s see what we decide.”

Midfielder Ander Herrera is likely to still be out, but Nemanja Matic should be back from the illness that forced him to miss the defeat to Barcelona and Eric Bailly is expected to be available after his concussion.

Solskjaer indicated before the Barca game that Alexis Sanchez will be fit to face the Hammers.