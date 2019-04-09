Man Utd vs Barcelona team news

Manchester United host Barcelona at Old Trafford in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tomorrow evening. Here is the early team news ahead of the game.

Man Utd team news

Defenders Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia are both ruled out of tomorrow’s game, while midfielder Ander Herrera will probably miss out.

Alexis Sanchez is back in training after his knee injury, but the clash with his former club comes too soon for him.

Defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is a doubt, but could yet feature.

Marcus Rashford trained alone at Carrington this morning, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful that the England international will be available.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have named a 22-man travelling squad for the trip to Manchester. Among the squad is forward Ousmane Dembele, but Barca’s website indicates that he is not fit to play. Also included is Jean-Clair Todibo, who is not registered in the Champions League squad.

Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen is ruled out with a leg injury.