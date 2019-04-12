Marcos Alonso and Pedro’s dressing room selfie after Chelsea beat Slavia Prague

Match-winner Marcos Alonso and winger Pedro Rodriguez posed for a selfie after Chelsea’s victory over Slavia Prague last night.

Left-back Alonso headed in the only goal of the Europa League quarter-final first leg in the 86th minute to give the Blues a lead to take back to Stamford Bridge for the return game.

Team-mate Pedro looked like he had enjoyed his Spanish compatriot’s late heroics in the Czech Republic as they celebrated in the dressing room after the final whistle.