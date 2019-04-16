Mike Phelan’s rallying cry ahead of Barcelona vs Man Utd

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has issued a rallying cry ahead of his side’s clash with Barcelona this evening.

The Red Devils are at Camp Nou tonight for their Champions League quarter-final second leg, with a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg.

Phelan called on the United away fans to make themselves heard in the stadium this evening.

Sharing a photo of a carpet leading from the tunnel to the pitch, he wrote: “Nothing better than an away day in Europe with #ManUnited. Morning all, enjoy the day and make some noise.. This is the one.”