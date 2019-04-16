Mike Phelan’s rallying cry ahead of Barcelona vs Man Utd
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has issued a rallying cry ahead of his side’s clash with Barcelona this evening.
The Red Devils are at Camp Nou tonight for their Champions League quarter-final second leg, with a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg.
Phelan called on the United away fans to make themselves heard in the stadium this evening.
Sharing a photo of a carpet leading from the tunnel to the pitch, he wrote: “Nothing better than an away day in Europe with #ManUnited. Morning all, enjoy the day and make some noise.. This is the one.”
Nothing better than an away day in Europe with #ManUnited. Morning all, enjoy the day and make some noise.. This is the one ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UxSsUtRtk4
— Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) April 16, 2019