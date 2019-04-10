Mike Phelan’s rallying cry ahead of Man Utd vs Barcelona
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has issued a rallying cry ahead of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona.
Phelan took to social media to urge United fans to ramp up the noise levels at Old Trafford this evening.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Let’s hear you tonight.”
He also urged supporters to enjoy their day and implored: “Bring it on.”
Phelan’s comments were accompanied by video footage of Old Trafford in fine voice ahead of the last-16 home leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
Morning all… enjoy your day 😉 bring it on.
let’s hear you tonight #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/LMsiP4VEXx
— Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) April 10, 2019