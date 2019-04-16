Mo Salah and Eden Hazard pose for a photo after Liverpool beat Chelsea

Liverpool goalscorer Mo Salah and Chelsea star Eden Hazard posed for a photo together after Sunday’s Premier League encounter between their sides.

Salah scored to help the Reds to a 2-0 win.

After the final whistle, the Egypt international spent time with his former Chelsea team-mate Hazard. The pair posed for a photo together outside Anfield.

Salah, who has a beaming grin and a drink in hand, posted the resulting picture to his social media accounts this morning.