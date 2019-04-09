Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful Marcus Rashford will be fit to face Barcelona

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful of having striker Marcus Rashford fit to face Barcelona at Old Trafford tomorrow evening.

The England international, aged 21, missed the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out and trained away from the main group at Carrington this morning.

Despite Rashford being unable to take part in full training today, the day before the big match, Solskjaer told reporters at his pre-match press conference that the starlet should be available to face Barca.

The United boss said Rashford had needed an extra warm-up to get himself ready for the training session this morning. As a result he had missed the passing drills that were captured by the media.

Solskjaer told reporters: “He needed the extra warm up. Hopefully he won’t get a reaction.

“He couldn’t join the boxes which is the fun part of training. Let’s see tomorrow – hopefully he will be ready.”

Rashford is still struggling with the effects of the ankle injury he sustained against Liverpool at the end of February. He played on in subsequent games, but was forced out of the England squad for last month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.