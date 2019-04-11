Paul Pogba hasn’t posted about Man Utd on social media for over a month

Rumours of Paul Pogba being unhappy at Manchester United have resurfaced in recent weeks.

There has been the familiar talk of a move to last night’s Champions League opponents Barcelona or their La Liga rivals Real Madrid. And French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Pogba’s relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deteriorated to the extent that the midfielder is now seeking a transfer away from the club.

One clue that all is not well might come from Pogba’s social media activity. The World Cup winner regularly posts on Instagram and Twitter, but he has not mentioned United on either account for over a month.

His last United-related post was a photo of him and team-mate Ashley Young on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium during the defeat to Arsenal. That was posted on March 10.

In mitigation, Pogba was away on international duty with France for a chunk of March.

Equally, United have lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers twice and Barcelona in that time. Defeats usually keep players quiet on social media.

Still, there has been a win over Watford in that time and, under any circumstances, a month is a long time for a player not to post anything about their club on social media.

There have been posts related to sponsors Adidas, a charity fundraising campaign for his birthday, multiple France posts, an April Fools’ Day post, a show of solidarity with Juventus’ Moises Kean following the racist abuse towards him and a couple of candid photos of whatever Pogba has been up to.

Just no mention of United. At all. For over a month.

That seems to suggest something is amiss. Even visually, take a scroll through Pogba’s Instagram account and you’ll see a distinct colour change. There is usually a lot more red: photos of Pogba on United duty.

Maybe it’s a coincidence and just down to the potentially excuses we’ve already outlined. But maybe by the time the summer transfer window arrives we will see that it’s indicative of something more serious.