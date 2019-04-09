Photo: Antonio Rudiger ready to be driven home after Chelsea beat West Ham

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger appears to have got a chauffeur-driven lift home after last night’s Premier League victory over West Ham United.

The Germany international shared a photo on social media showing him sat in the back of a plush-looking car. The picture appears to be taken in a car park in the bowels of Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger gives the camera the thumbs-up gesture after helping the Blues to a 2-0 win that saw them move up to third in the table.