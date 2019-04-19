Photo: Chelsea celebrate in the dressing room after beating Slavia Prague

This was the scene in the Chelsea dressing room after last night’s Europa League quarter-final victory over Slavia Prague.

The Blues recorded a 5-3 aggregate win over their Czech opponents to book a place in the semi-finals, where they will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

A group of players posed for a celebratory photo.

There were big smiles at that achievement from N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro Rodriguez, with a thumbs up from Kante for good measure.