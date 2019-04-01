Photo: Chelsea celebrate on the team bus on the way home from Cardiff

These were the scenes on the team bus as a victorious Chelsea made their way home from Cardiff yesterday afternoon.

Two goals in the last six minutes gave the Blues a comeback win over the Bluebirds and three points to take back to London.

Defender Antonio Rudiger posted this photo of him posing with colleagues, including N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, on social media after the game.

Thumbs up and orange Fanta was the order of the day.