Photo: Chelsea travelling to Prague
Chelsea’s players have started their journey to the Czech Republic ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague.
After training at Cobham today, the Blues are now en route to Prague for the game.
German defender Antonio Rudiger shared a photo on social media showing the squad on the team bus on their way to the airport.
Rudiger, youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi and on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic were the bag boys on the back seat of the bus.
On our way to Prague! ⚽️🇨🇿 #UEL #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/acotsQcV4j
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 10, 2019