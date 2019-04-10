Photo: Chelsea travelling to Prague

Chelsea’s players have started their journey to the Czech Republic ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague.

After training at Cobham today, the Blues are now en route to Prague for the game.

German defender Antonio Rudiger shared a photo on social media showing the squad on the team bus on their way to the airport.

Rudiger, youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi and on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic were the bag boys on the back seat of the bus.