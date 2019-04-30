Photo: Eric Bailly after suffering season-ending knee injury

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has shared a photo showing him wearing a knee support after it was confirmed that his season is over.

The Ivory Coast international is ruled out for United’s last two games of the season and will also miss the Africa Cup of Nations.

Writing on Twitter today, Bailly said: “I would like to thank everyone for the messages of love and support I have received. Some injuries are unavoidable.

“It’s true that this season hasn’t smiled down upon me very much, but I will return soon and with more strength next season, God willing.”

The 25-year-old injured his medial ligament in a collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the second half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw.