Photo: Jurgen Klopp poses with Manager of the Month award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has posed with his trophy after being named as Premier League Manager of the Month for March.

The German boss guided the Reds to an unbeaten month, which they ended sitting at the top of the table.

March started with a 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool then went on to win their other three games last month, securing victories over Burnley, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.