Photo: Liverpool star jets off to meet former Man Utd players

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has taken advantage of some downtime in the Reds’ schedule to pay a visit to a former Manchester United players.

The Netherlands international posted photo showing him boarding a private jet at Liverpool John Lennon airport. He revealed that he was on his way to see national team colleague Memphis Depay, who plays in France with Lyon.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side beat Cardiff City on Easter Sunday. They are next in action against Huddersfield Town on Friday evening.

On my way to visit my brother @Memphis pic.twitter.com/4TK9Jt5n5D — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 22, 2019