Photo: Liverpool unveil new pinstripe home kit for 2019/20

Liverpool have revealed their new home kit for the 2019/20 season.

The Champions League semi-finalists will be in pinstripes next term.

The detailing is in tribute to former manager Bob Paisley. Pinstripes were introduced to Liverpool’s red shirt under his watch for the 1982/83 season.

As with the mid-1980s kits, a gold crest and manufacturer’s logo sit within the white pinstripes. In the new version, it is New Balance rather than Umbro who have made the kit.

Standard Chartered remain the shirt sponsor. Crown Paints were the iconic sponsors of the old pinstripe kits.