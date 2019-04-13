Photo: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane poses with Premier League Player of the Month award

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March.

The Senegal international scored three goals in four games as the Reds went unbeaten for the month.

After the goalless draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park, Mane scored twice in the 4-2 win over Burnley. He was on the scoresheet again in the 1-2 win at Fulham, and played the full game as Liverpool beaten Tottenham Hotspur at the end of March.

He saw off competition from team-mate Andrew Robertson, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Everton’s Seamus Coleman, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, who were also on the shortlist for the award.

It is the 27-year-old’s second Player of the Month award. He previously received the accolade in August 2017.

Mane’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, won the Manager of the Month award.