Photo: Marcus Rashford training alone ahead of Barcelona game

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford missed full training this morning as his team-mates prepared to face Barcelona.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad trained in front of the media in the build-up to the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford, Rashford worked alone on a different pitch.

Rashford missed the defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out due to injury, so the indication seems to be that the England international is still struggling.

The fact that he hasn’t taken part in training the day before the match must make him a major doubt.