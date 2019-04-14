Photo: Mesut Ozil grabs a rooftop coffee
With Arsenal not in action until Monday evening’s clash with Watford, attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has had a bit more free time this weekend than would ordinarily be the case.
The German playmaker took the opportunity to grab a coffee (served in a jar, with a straw) in London.
Ozil enjoyed his caffeinated beverage from a vantage point on the roof.
He will now be hoping to grind out a result against the Hornets to put the Gunners back in to the top four.
L O N D O N ✌ #M1Ö #39rooftop @39stepscoffee pic.twitter.com/NJeHq8zrr7
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 13, 2019