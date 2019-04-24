Photo: Mo Salah in New York ahead of Huddersfield game

Liverpool star Mo Salah has shared a photo showing him eating pizza in New York ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Egypt international has jetted off to the States to attend the TIME magazine awards, but also took the opportunity to sample some local delicacies.

Writing on Twitter, he joked: “When in NYC… eat like you’re in Rome.”

With the Reds likely to need a perfect finish to the season, coupled with a Manchester City slip-up, if they are to be crowned Premier League champions, manager Jurgen Klopp would probably rather his players avoided cross-Atlantic travel.

But with the squad afforded a couple of days off, Salah has opted to make the trip.