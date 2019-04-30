Photo: Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool training ahead of Barcelona clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona.

The Brazil international joined his team-mates on the training pitch at Carrington today for their final session before they begin their journey to Camp Nou.

Firmino missed last Friday night’s win over Huddersfield Town after suffering a minor muscle tear in training the day before the game.

It looks like he will be available to face Barca.