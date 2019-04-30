Photo: Spurs’ Jan Vertonghen forced off with nasty head injury vs Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been forced out of this evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax with a nasty head injury.

The Belgian defender collided with team-mate Toby Alderweireld, and was left flat on the turf with blood running over his face.

After getting cleaned up and swapping shirts, Vertonghen came back onto the pitch and attempted to continue.

But he appeared to be suffering with a concussion and was helped off looking groggy and unsteady just a few moments later.