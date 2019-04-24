Photos: Gini Wijnaldum goes to church with former Man Utd winger Memphis Depay

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has taken advantage of being given a few days off by manager Jurgen Klopp to fly to France to visit former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay.

Wijnaldum travelled to Lyon to visit his Netherlands national team colleague. Depay took his compatriot sightseeing around the city.

The pair spent some time in quiet contemplation in a church.

Wijnaldum wrote: “Count your blessings, one by one. Be grateful for all that God has done.”

Presumably there was a prayer or two for a Manchester United victory over Manchester City this evening.

