Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Southampton game

Liverpool’s players trained at Melwood yesterday afternoon ahead of Friday evening’s Premier League game against Southampton.

The top of the table Reds will hope to maintain top spot with victory over the Saints, but might have briefly dropped down to second if title rivals Manchester City beat Cardiff City this evening.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s players back at work following last weekend’s win over Tottenham Hotspur and preparing to face the Saints in the selection of photos below.