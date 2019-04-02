Photos: Spurs training ahead of clash with Crystal Palace at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training today ahead of the first game at their new stadium.

The north Londoners host Crystal Palace tomorrow evening.

Ahead of the clash with the Eagles and the grand opening of the new ground, there was time for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad to carry out some final preparations on the training pitch.

Midfielder Harry Winks (hip) were among those training, having shaken off their injuries.

You can see below a selection of photos from today’s session.