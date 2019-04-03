Photos and Video: Fireworks to open Tottenham’s new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur held an opening ceremony ahead of the first game at their new stadium.

Before kick-off in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace, Spurs lit up the north London sky with a ring of fireworks around the top of the ground.

Fans in attendance will be hoping the players have had a rocket of a different kind after their recent run of poor results.

You can see the firework display and more from the opening ceremony in the selection of photos and video below.