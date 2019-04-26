Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fit to face Leicester

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has confirmed that he expects to have striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available for this weekend’s game against Leicester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund man missed the midweek defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers after undergoing surgery on a sinus issue.

On Wednesday evening, the Gunners said Aubameyang would be assessed to determine whether he would be available to face the Foxes.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Emery had a positive update and said Aubameyang is due to play.

You can watch the press conference in the video below.