Quartet of Man Utd stars miss pre-Barcelona training

Four Manchester United players were missing from training this morning ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona.

The Red Devils trained at Carrington in front of the media. Conspicuous by their absence from the session were midfielders Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, centre-back Eric Bailly and captain Antonio Valencia.

With striker Marcus Rashford also training alone away from the main group, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have a few selection headaches in the build-up to tomorrow’s game.

Matic and Rashford would be near-certain starters if fit, while Herrera would probably be involved. Bailly – not one of Solskjaer’s preferred options at centre-back – is recovering from concussion.

Valencia has not played for United since January and was reported to be sidelined with a calf injury. But he played for Ecuador during last month’s international break.

Alexis Sanchez, who was not expected to return from his knee injury for another couple of weeks, was in training. Could he make a surprise return against his former club?