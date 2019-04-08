Sergio Aguero returns to Man City training ahead of Spurs game

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has returned to training ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentina international missed the FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and the Premier League victory at Cardiff City due to a knock he picked up in the win over Fulham at the end of March.

Replacement Gabriel Jesus scored the winner against the Seagulls at Wembley last weekend, but the Brazil international now looks set to return to the bench against Tottenham.

Aguero joined his team-mates for training at Spurs’ new stadium this afternoon and looks like he is fit to return to Pep Guardiola’s team.

He is also believed to have trained at City’s training ground on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has five goals in his five Champions League appearances so far this season. He will now hope to add to that tally against Spurs tomorrow evening.