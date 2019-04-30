Sheffield United head for the Premier League

The end of the season is a bittersweet time. For some teams their dreams have come true and, for others, they have to concede defeat. Whether this means finishing lower than they hoped, or facing relegation, the pain is real. For those who thrive and finish high, there is also the dream of promotion, and as freetips.com reports, for Sheffield United that dream has come true. The Blades can pack their bags and head to the big time.

In their last game, United beat Ipswich 2-0 claiming three more points. While that nearly confirmed their promotion dreams had come true, their hopes also hinged on the outcome of the Leeds United v Aston Villa match, which took place the following day. It was a 1-1 draw at Elland Road that mathematically confirmed the Blades’ promotion and left them celebrating for the second time in two days. The fans and players are thrilled that they will spend the 2019/20 season up with the big boys in the Premier League.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed he was proud of his team and gave this response when talking to BBC Radio Sheffield: “It’s one of the greatest days of my life, 100 per cent. To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible. What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved.”

Wilder took up his post in charge of the team after the end of the 2015/16 season, in which the Blades managed a rather uninspired mid-table finish in 11th place. During the first half of the following season, there still wasn’t too much to write home about for the Blades. But the more they worked together, the stronger they got, and they managed to claim 100 points and earn promotion to the Championship.

When the 2017/18 season rolled around the team started well, and in November they had the top spot. Nobody seemed quite sure what went wrong, but the team faded fast and only managed a 10th place finish, which was rather disappointing. However, long-term fan and Sheffield-born Wilder was not about to give up just because the going got tough, and as he has now proven that he was the right man for the job. He can now enjoy the spoils of promotion.

The only other missing piece is the league title, which they can still win. And wouldn’t that be a magnificent way to end their season? In order to do so, United will need to beat Stoke City, which they will hope to do based on form, and hope Villa beat Norwich when they meet in their last game of the season. It would be the perfect icing on the cake, but there will be little that can dampen their spirits after making the top-flight whether they finish first or second.