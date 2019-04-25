Six Man City players, four Liverpool stars and Paul Pogba: the PFA Premier League Team of the Year
The PFA has announced its Premier League team of the year for 2018/19.
Unsurprisingly, it is dominated by players from title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool. A little more surprisingly, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the only representative from all the other clubs in the league.
City have six players in the team. Goalkeeper Ederson, centre-back Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva, and forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are all included.
From Liverpool, full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, centre-back Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane get the nod.
Which leaves just Pogba to take up the final spot in the team. The France international spent a chunk of the season unable to get into Jose Mourinho’s United team, and has been roundly criticised for his displays in recent weeks.
His inclusion seems to be a quirk of voting having taken place during Pogba and United’s purple patch following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as manager.
The PFA Premier League #TOTY! #PFAawards
@trentaa98
@VirgilvDijk
@Laporte
@andrewrobertso5
@paulpogba
@fernandinho
@BernardoCSilva
@sterling7
@aguerosergiokun
Sadio Mané pic.twitter.com/bSt1lsjmra
— PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) April 25, 2019