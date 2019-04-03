Solskjaer is riding high, but is he the right choice for Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent appointment as Manchester United’s manager has been met with broad positivity by the club’s fans. His surprisingly strong spell as the club’s caretaker following the Red Devils’ disastrous run with Jose Mourinho has, quite rightly, earned him a lot of support among the fans.

It will cost Man United just £7.2 million to bring him over from Molde on a full-time basis (on top of the £1.8 million they paid for him to see out this season), but his appointment comes with associated risks and deserves a critical look. First, though, the positives.

Feeling Good

Solskjaer’s has certainly created a feel-good factor among club supporters, and it’s easy to see why. It was a big move to bring him in as caretaker – his only management experience with British football was a short spell at Cardiff that didn’t exactly cover him in glory – but it’s paid dividends.

Solskjaer didn’t notch up a single loss in his first 11 games, despite jumping into a bit of a mess following Mourinho’s departure. He lost the first leg of the Champions League knockout stage, yes, but his team turned that round decisively and he still only has one premiership loss under his belt with the team.

Fan favourite football

He’s reinvigorated the team to get them playing the kind of football Man Utd fans love, too. The team are back on the attack and fan favourite players are thriving under his leadership.

Players like Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba deserve an opportunity to shine and Solskjaer is giving it to them. United are back in their role as one of the most interesting offensive teams in the league.

Club legacy

While a strong club legacy as a player doesn’t automatically translate to success as a manager, it certainly makes for a popular choice and an easy sell with the fans.

When Solskjaer was playing for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson the club claimed a massive 15 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champion’s League. It was an impressive 11 year run that saw him make 364 appearances, scoring 127 goals and making 31 assists before his retirement in 2007. That’s a lot of water under the bridge and a lot of capital in the bank.

Still, for all his success as caretaker and popularity with supporters, there are definite question marks over his appointment to a football superpower that sees itself as the biggest club in the world.

Little experience with transfers

Solskjaer has no proven record with big transfers. It’s true, of course, that he’s also had no chance to prove himself, but it’s also easy to make the case that someone with experience making transfers at this level might have been a safer pair of hands. We’re talking world class players, breath-taking sums of money and a manager with no experience operating on this level.

Poor run at Cardiff

And let’s not forget that his run at Cardiff, his only experience managing in this country, left huge amounts to be desired. After a dismal run he was ultimately sacked after winning only five games in 25 league matches, seeing the team get relegated and notching up a 17th place in the Championship.

It’s easy to forget in all the euphoria surrounding his recent run with Man United that at 46 Solskjaer is still a relatively young manager and is, in many respects, inexperienced.

Some have started to question whether the magic will wear off

There have been questions in the air about whether shifting from interim caretaker to permanent manager will see some of the magic of his recent stint drift away. Yes, he’s managed to re-energise the team and inject some much needed life into the front line, but can he maintain that after the first blush of the new relationship wears off? There were hints of that old Mourinho side starting to show when Wolves knocked United out of the FA Cup.

Despite the marks against his name, however, you can’t deny that Solskjaer is riding a wave right now. He just needs to make sure he keeps up the momentum now his position is permanent. A top four finish will serve him well, but what he really needs to do is set up his team with firm footing for next season.