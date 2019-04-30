Spurs man undergoes potentially season-ending surgery

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks’ has confirmed he underwent surgery yesterday.

The England international had an operation on the groin injury he sustained in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Club and player had tried to avoid the need for surgery, or at least postpone it until the end of the season, but ultimately accepted defeat and went ahead with the operation this week.

Winks, aged 23, will now miss Spurs’ final two Premier League games of the season – against Bournemouth and Everton – as well as the Champions League semi-final tie against Ajax.

The academy graduate has taken to social media to express his disappointment at being sidelined at such an important time of the season, but was also able to reflect on a successful campaign.

And he hinted that he might be available to feature in the Champions League final on June 1 should Mauricio Pochettino’s side progress in his absence.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “I’m absolutely gutted that I’ve needed to have surgery at such a vital point in our season.

“We’ve tried everything to avoid this action but I’m very hopeful that this is not the end of the season for me yet in what has been a great year for the team and me personally.”